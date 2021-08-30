Meet Mini. She is a beautiful, 3-month-old angora dwarf domestic rabbit. Mini loves to be held, brushed and to explore. She enjoys classic cartoons and listing to the classic novels being read to her. Mini also loves her veggies, fresh hay and playing with her toys. She has a big heart and lots of love to give, can she be loved by you?
If you are interested in Mini or any other animal at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
A Get Your Fix clinic for dogs only will be held Sept. 27. Spay or neuter with vaccines, microchip, revolution, and nail trim for just $150; cash or check. You must preregister and prepay before the event in person at the shelter only.
Friends of the North Attleboro Animal Shelter will be set up at The Harvest Fest Sept. 25 at the Attleboro Animal Shelter. Please stop by and purchase an NAAS Official Patch or one of the many other items we will have for sale. All proceeds benefit the shelter animals
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
