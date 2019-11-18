Minkie is a spayed female looking for a great home to call her own. This petite little girl is about 2 years old, spayed, tested negative for FIV/FeLV, and up to date with her vaccines. Minkie was spotted in a neighborhood with her then 10+-week-old kittens. Her mini-me daughter Tinkie and sons Bobbie, Rickie and Stickie have already found great homes. It is time for Minkie’s special someone to find her. She is very playful but remains just a bit skittish. In the right home she will flourish! Minkie has so much love to give. Please come meet Minkie and all of the other wonderful kitties at Nine Lives — you’ll be glad you did!
Adoption hours are 11-2 Saturdays or by appointment. Call 508-285-5159 or email ninelivesofnorton@yahoo.com.
