Do you have space in your heart for this elder beauty? Minnie is a 10-year-old lab mix who came to the shelter when her owners no longer had time to care for her. She is very spunky for a senior gal and enjoys fast walks and play time. Minnie seems to like everyone she meets, she is fully housebroken and looking for someone to dote on her for her remaining years. Could that person be you? If you are interested in meeting Minnie, please email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org for an application or come to Mansfield Animal Shelter during visiting hours. For more information, go to www.mansfieldshelter.org