Meet Minnie! She is a black and white tuxedo, female cat who is 3 years old. Minnie was adopted from us three years ago along with Nina (age 2) but due to no fault of their own, their owners had to regretfully surrender them back to us. Minnie enjoys being petted and loves catnip. She also likes to play with her toys. She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on vaccines. It would be great to see Minnie and Nina adopted together but it is not a requirement. Nina is also a friendly, tuxedo female cat.
Are you ready to open your heart and home to Minnie and perhaps Nina, too? Visit them at the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St., Seekonk.
