Our pet of the week is Miss Harley. She is a German shepherd-Rottweiler mix who is very smart and full of life. She gets so excited to see us every morning and gives us lots of kisses and hugs. Miss Harley is a lot of dog; she is very active and strong but is willing to learn at all levels. She weighs 85 pounds and is all muscle and not even a year old yet. So make room for a beautiful, extremely strong energetic baby girl who gives lots of love. Our girl is spayed, up to date on all her vaccines and heartworm-tested negative. She likes other dogs. Come on in and meet our baby girl!
If you are interested in Miss Harley or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, hamster food, bedding, towels and old newspapers.