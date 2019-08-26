Miss Nugget is an adorable, 2- to 3-year-old bulldog mix who is looking for a quiet home with a laid-back owner to relax with. She has received her required vaccinations and is heartworm- and Lyme-negative. While she is timid and shy at first, she warms up to you if you are patient and have treats. (She loves her treats, and is quite food motivated!). Miss Nugget is quiet at the Mansfield shelter, appears to be housebroken, and will take small walks on a leash, but she generally just likes to lounge around. Miss Nugget would not do well in a home with younger children. For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
