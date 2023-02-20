My name is Mitch, and I am a male Tabby. I am sweet, gentle and friendly, plus handsome and big, too! I was found as a stray and brought to the shelter. I hope someone brings me home and cares about and for me 24/7! I am a good cat and just want to be part of a family. The vet estimated my age at 2 to 3 years. I need to be the only pet in the home. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call Rob at the shelter 508-822- 1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com