Our special lady is an all-black female who just loves lots of attention and can be very talkative when she wants some loving. Mojave has been very patient waiting for her forever home, but so far no takers because of her age — 15. Come on folks age is just a number and this girl wants more out of life than sitting here in a cage. Please come by to meet her and she will warm your heart with her outgoing personality. Mojave is up to date with all her shots, is FIV- and leukemia-negative and is hyperthyroid, which requires two pills a day. She would like a nice sunny spot to sunbathe every day so she can dream of all the good times to come her way. Not really fond of other cats but will tolerate the company if she has room to roam so she can find her own space.
If you are interested in Mohave or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.