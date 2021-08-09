Morocco is a handsome 10-year-old neutered male tan Pomeranian. He is up to date on all vaccines, heartworm tested negative and microchipped. Morocco loves to travel, watch game shows and read war novels. He enjoys long naps, car rides, snacks and brushings. He’s good with other dogs and cats. Morocco is looking for a loving home. Can he go home with you?
If you are interested in Morocco or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-669-0128 or email us at fcamara@nattleboro.com.
