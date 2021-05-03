“My name is Ms Kitty, and I am a female DSH. I am petite, sweet and all of 2 years old. My family could no longer care for me. I am not very pleased to be with other cats. I will talk to you and enjoy attention. I also have a single white ringlet on my tail! An approved adoption application is needed to meet me. Please call the Taunton shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
