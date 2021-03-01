“Hi. My name is Mushu and I’m a juvenile bearded dragon. I love basking under the heat lamps and chasing down my food of mealworms and crickets. I prefer them to my vegetables, don’t you? When I become an adult I will be about 2 feet long! I like to pretend I’m a statue but I can run quick when startled. Do you have a nice warm place for me?”
If you are interested in Mushu or another resident of the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com. Please note due to the current Covid-19 protocol, the shelter is only open by appointment. Please contact the shelter to set one up or get more info.
The next Get Your Fix spay/neuter wagon for cats only is March 22. To reserve your spot, you must stop by the shelter and preregister and prepay in person. You must be a Mass. resident. The cost is $65 and we can only accept cash or check. Space on the wagon is limited.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate. We also appreciate monetary donations in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals. We also accept any MA redeemable bottles and cans.
