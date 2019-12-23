Mya is a female Lab/Am staff mix, about 5 years old. She needs time to get used to new people and seems to feel much more comfortable out of the kennel. We recommend a quiet, adult-only home where she will get lots of love and positive reinforcement — a home with someone who is soft-spoken and gentle, yet firm. She can get stressed at times and would benefit from having someone who will help her relax and feel safe and secure. Mya also needs someone who is willing to work with her on training (including walking on a leash) and has breed knowledge. She needs to be the only pet in the home. We recommend using a martingale collar and easy-walk harness for walking. A fenced yard and active person who will include her in lots of activities is recommended. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
