My name is Mya. I am a female DSH. I was abandoned at the shelter. Shelter staff saw me for several weeks. Being cold and hungry, I found refuge in one of the cat houses. In time, I was tired and stressed and found sleeping in a warm bed comforting. With patience and kindness, my personality began to blossom! I am sweet and loving. I am petite with tiny paws. I would love to be the only pet. And let my purr sing out! My spay is being scheduled. Shelter staff want me to be rested and strong before surgery. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. I am about a year old. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508 822 1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com