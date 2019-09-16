Nadine is a sweet, social girl who is approximately 2 years old. She was found as a stray but decided she much prefers being indoors and safe. Nadine loves petting and wants to make sure she has all of your attention. She enjoys being brushed but if she decides she’s had enough her “tortitude” can come out. She’ll make sure you know she needs her privacy, so a home without young children would be best.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her, please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
