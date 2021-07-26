Meet Nanook, a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female. She is up to date on her vaccines, heartworm and Lyme-tested negative, and she has a microchip. Nanook loves long walks, car rides and short naps. She loves to be brushed and play with tennis balls and squeaky toys. Nanook also loves game shows and action films. She is good with older children, and cats and dogs are OK, but she prefers to the center of your world.
If you are interested in Nanook or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
