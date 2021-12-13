Our girl has been here to way too long! It’s time for Christmas blessings to come her way. Narla has been here for almost a year. All the folks come and pass her by. They read her chart and see her age then read about her special diet and then move to the next cage. No one takes her home so she has kind of given up. Why pick your head up and say, “Pick me” when she has been disappointed so many times .. If she does look for attention by asking for head rubs and chin scratches she gets ignored. Narla is very lovable and receptive to attention. She is 9 years old and her special diet is a gastrointestinal disorder that is well controlled by the food. She is a spayed female and up to date with all her shots. Narla is not too crazy about other cats, but who knows? Maybe with plenty of space to roam she would consider another feline friend.
If you are interested in Narla or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate, dry cat, and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.