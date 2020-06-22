Nellie is a female boxer mix, about 3 years old. She is happiest when with people and getting lots of love and attention. She loves the play yard, snuggling and going for walks. Nellie would prefer a home with no cats, but may welcome the companionship of another dog. Nellie does have some separation anxiety and would be happiest in a home where there is someone there most of the time. She would love a fenced-in yard to run and play in; however, she could not be left unattended as she will try to get out. Nellie would not do well in an apartment as she has a tendency to bark for attention and to tell you the biggest and best “stories.” Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
