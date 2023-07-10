Nicco is a male Husky, about 7 years old. He is a beautiful soul, inside and out, and much loved by all who know him. He enjoys running and playing in the play yard with squeaky toys and balls, and a fenced yard would be ideal. He also enjoys car rides. But what Nicco loves the most is going on long walks/hikes and even jogging! If you are an active person who enjoys these things, Nicco is the one for you! He is great in a home setting and likes to lounge on a bed or chair after his walks, just chilling out and spending time with family and friends. He is very smart and listens well. He would prefer a home with no cats. When you meet Nicco in person, you are sure to fall in love. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is http://www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com