Nicco is a male Husky about 7 years old. This handsome guy is guaranteed to make your life and home complete! He enjoys running and playing in the play yard with squeaky toys and balls, and a fenced in yard would be ideal. But what he loves the most is going on long walks/hikes and even likes jogging! If you are an active person who enjoys these things, Nicco is the one for you! Nicco is great in a home setting — quiet, clean and respectful. He would prefer a home with no cats, but may be fine with another dog. He is very smart and listens well. When you meet Nicco in person, you are sure to fall in love! Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com