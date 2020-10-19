Nick & Sam

"Our names are Nick and Sam and we are male DMH. Bonded brothers. Nick, orange tabby, is the braver one. Sam is more hesitant and more unsure about if he is going to be OK. We are glad that we are safe, but still scared at times. We would like a quiet home with no dogs. And a family with cat experience who will give us the time and support to feel confident and safe. An approved application is required. Please call the shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter petfinder.com."
