Nick is a beautiful 6-year-old tiger male. Initially timid when he first meets someone, Nick will become a total love bug once he trusts you. He is a huge fan of purring and making “biscuits” when he’s happy. Nick loves to be pampered. He enjoys a good brushing and will even sit calmly for a mani/pedi. He loves treats and is okay with other cats. Nick has been scared of loud noises like the vacuum, but his foster says he’s been making progress and getting braver as he gets used to it. Nick would love to meet his forever family soon, so apply today!
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
A special note: given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
