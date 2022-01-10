“My name is Nicky and I am a male DLH Maine coon mix. I do have a lot of energy! I need a family that has time to spend with me. I may play too rough, though, for young children. So if you have a resident cat who has a lot of energy too, and would enjoy a companion cat to zoom around with, with a slow introduction we could be buddies. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
