Nico is a very handsome boy and so sweet and very gentle. Nico loves everyone and will roll over on his back for endless belly rubs. Oh ya, he can sing many Siberian songs and if you start the chorus song he will sing along with you. Our boy is mostly white with gray markings with those gorgeous blue eyes that will melt your heart. He loves to go for walks but needs a little training on the leash, nothing that a good harness and a daily routine wouldn’t solve. He is very smart and quick to learn and he is a people dog. That boy loves to be around his humans and needs their undivided attention to make him shine. Again, he is a Husky and is prey-driven, so no small animals. Not sure about cats, but right now, not recommended. Because of his young age and playfulness we do not recommend small children. Nico is about 3 years old, neutered and up to date with all his vaccines.
If you are interested in Nico or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.