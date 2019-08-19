Ninja is a solid black neutered male with amazing eyes. He is a kitty who loves to be loved. He’s about 7 years young and is a most laid-back dude. He’s a big boy but he is not obese. It’s just more kitty to love! Ninja is current with his vaccines and has tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Please come meet Ninja and all of the other wonderful kitties at Nine Lives — you’ll be glad you did!
Adoption hours are Saturdays 11-2 or by appointment. Call 508-285-5159 or email ninelivesofnorton@yahoo.com.
