Nito & Nita

“Our names are Nito and Nita and we are 17-year-old DSH siblings who were surrendered to the Taunton shelter. Our owner could no longer care for us and family members chose not to. Nito is the male, he is black and white. Nita is the female, she is a brown tabby. Sweet seniors we are. Home is where we would like to be, with someone(s) gentle and kind, who has a special place in his/her heart for faithful senior companions. Our senior blood profiles were normal and we are healthy. We have a senior adoption fee. It is for both of us, for we will not be separated. Please call the shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
