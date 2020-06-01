North Main 3 is a lovely, 1-year-old, dilute tortoiseshell. She would love to go to a home with other young cats. She warms up to other cats immediately but will be a little shy around humans at first. North Main 3 is a professional office assistant. She loves to help on office calls and has even set up Zoom meetings for her foster mom by accident! If you have an office with a cat tower near a sunny window she will be your best office buddy for life.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
A special note: given the current social restrictions we are under due to coronavirus, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
