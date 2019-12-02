North Main 1 is a short-haired, 5-month-old tortoiseshell kitten. She is very timid when meeting someone new. She will let anyone pet her even though she’s shy, but she does not enjoy being picked up. She will need an experienced adopter and will likely need home vet-care as she is extremely afraid of carriers/crates and will need someone who understands her needs. She enjoys sitting in the window or cat tree so she can observe everyone around her. Once you win her trust (it doesn’t take long), she is a love and a bit of a lap kitty! She loves being brushed so much that she will bug her foster mom until she gets brushed every morning. She is playful and can hold her own in a wrestling match with her brother.
We have approximately 15 kittens in our care currently and work to find the best fit for each family. Please include color, gender, and personality requests in your application so that we can find the purr-fect pet for your family!
North Main 1 is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
