Meet Nugget! He is a 6-year-old neutered male chihuahua mix and is up to date on all vaccines, heartworm-negative and microchipped. He just loves being around people. In fact, he insists on being at your side no matter where you are or what you are doing! Nugget is even happier when being held. He has mastered the art of being a lap dog and being ridiculously cute at all times. He doesn’t mind other cats or dogs, as long as they are not stealing away any of his attention.
If you are interested in Nugget or any of our other adoptable animals, please call the North Attleboro shelter at 508-699-0128 or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry and moist pate food, paper towels, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap.
We also collect Massachusetts redeemable bottles and cans at the shelter. The funds from this goes to help animals in various ways.
