Odin is a 2-year-old neutered male. He is a very affectionate boy who likes to follow you around, rub against your legs, and be pet. He doesn’t seem aggressive to most other cats, and he would probably be a loving pet, suitable to most homes, and for young children. For information about Mansfield shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
