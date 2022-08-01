Sweet, gentle Onyka sadly found herself back in shelter life due to her previous household’s situation. The good news is that it hasn’t affected her loving personality or her love of life and the people in it! Ony absolutely LOVES car rides and ADORES the volunteers who take her for field trips, getting all excited, giddy and wiggly when they come in to take her. She loves going on leisurely strolls to anywhere and walks BEAUTIFULLY on a leash. Our girl just wants to be with her humans at all times and is well behaved.
Onyka is around 7 to 8 years old and has lived with a dog in the past but we feel she would do best as the only pet in her new home. She is also a Shelter to Sofa dog, which means she will receive free transition training and support upon adoption. For more information on her you can contact Shelter to Sofa directly at @sheltertosofa_ri.
If you are interested in Onyka or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.