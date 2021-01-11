Opal is a black-and-white, 6-month-old guinea pig. She’s already a mother and her 3-month-old daughter Topaz lives with her. They are both very sweet. They love their hay, carrots and veggies.
If you are interested in them or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of paper towels, dry cat and kitten food, moist pate cat food, 39-gallon or larger trash bags, bleach, Pine-Sol, laundry detergent and Dawn dish soap. We also collect MA redeemable bottles and cans, with proceeds helping the animals in various ways.
