My name is Oreo, and I am a male Tuxedo. I have been blind in my right eye since a kitten. I am now 2 years old. I am hoping to find a family where I am the only pet. A quiet home with a family who has cat experience and understands that time and patience is needed for a new pet. I am very friendly, my right eye may not be perfect, but my heart is one of gentleness and kindness. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463.Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com