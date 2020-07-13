“We are called Our Family and are DMH. We are a family of three. We were not quite 4 weeks old when a foster family took us in. Our big brother has a heart-shaped nose. Our little sister has an orange-and-black ringed tail. And our little brother is little! Bonded we are, and will not be separated. Please do not inquire about just one or two of us. We love and enjoy each other. A family to play with us would be ideal! We will need room to “spread out.” An approved adoption application is required to meet us. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
