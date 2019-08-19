Papi is a 1-year-old neutered male who was surrendered to the Mansfield shelter because of his owner’s housing situation. In his former home, where he was an indoor cat, Papi was affectionate, non-aggressive, playful and enjoyed petting and attention. He has never been around dogs, children, or other cats, but he has an outgoing nature and did not hide from strangers. At the shelter, Papi is energetic and playful. For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
