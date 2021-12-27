Patches is a female Portuguese Podengo, about 3 years old. We recommend breed knowledge and a home with a fenced yard. Patches is very timid and needs time to feel safe and comfortable with new people. There will be some housebreaking involved, as Patches is not used to living in a home setting. She will need someone with lots of time, patience, love and understanding. Because she is so nervous and shy, we recommend no young children. We recommend a home with no cats. Although she came from a home with another dog, she does not get along with all dogs. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.