Peaches and Patches are female Portuguese hunting dogs, about 3 years old. They were surrendered together and came from the same home. We would like to be able to keep them together and adopt them together. We recommend breed knowledge and a home with a fenced yard. Patches is the more timid of the two and seems to follow Peaches’ lead. There will be some housebreaking involved, as they are not used to living in a home setting. They will need someone with time, patience, love and understanding. Somewhat timid, we also recommend no young children as they would be too active for Patches and Peaches. It does take them a little while to feel comfortable with you. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
