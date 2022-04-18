Peaches is a domestic medium-hair female. She is very petite with beautiful long fur that is so soft to touch. At first she is shy but once she warms up she is a talker. Peaches enjoys being petted and cuddled. Please come and visit because she really is done being in a cage. She wants a window seat in a forever home so she can watch the birds and bask in the sun. Peaches is about 7 years old, up to date with vaccines and has been fixed — so no more babies for her. Come on in and fall in love.
If you are interested in Peaches or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine-Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh veggies, Timothy hay, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.