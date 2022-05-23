Peaches is a special girl who requires constant attention and will not leave you alone till her needs are satisfied. She is a domestic long-hair tortie who is up to date on her vaccines, FIV\FeLV negative, has a microchipped and is spayed. She loves to be the center of attention at all times. Our girl is very sweet and can be a pretty good talker. Peaches is very petite and gentle but she wants to be the only cat in the house. She will shower you with affection and love.
If you are interested in Peaches or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
