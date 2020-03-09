Peters Mom is a 2-year-old dilute tortie female. If you like giving back scratches and getting Eskimo kisses, this little mama is going to be your best friend. A total flirt to beg for attention, Peters Mom (who goes by Mama) loves getting petted. Tummy rubs, ear scratches — she’s all about affection. And she’ll show some love too if you want to go nose to nose. While she will tolerate being picked up and held for a short amount of time, she’s not a big fan. But when you walk through the door, she’ll be right there to greet you. And if you really want to make her happy, just get a brush out. This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.