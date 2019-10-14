Peters 1 is a beautiful, 5-month-old gray long-hair kitten. She is comfortable and familiar with dogs and other cats. She does best with quiet, older children. She is a bit shy at first but would love to find a forever home where she can get comfortable so she can be a lovable sweetie for the rest of her kittenhood and beyond. We have approximately 25 kittens in our care currently and work to find the best fit for each family — please include color, gender, and personality requests in your application so that we can find the purr-fect pet for your family!
Peters is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
