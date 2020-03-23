Phillips 2.4 is a lovely, all-black female who is 11 months old. She loves to curl up in blankets and is friendly with other cats. She’s somewhat timid when she first meets you but warms up quickly. She doesn’t like her head touched but enjoys a good snuggle session. Phillips 2.4 is very mellow and lets her fosters trim her nails whenever needed. She would love a house where she can play with the rainbow dancer toy regularly — it’s her favorite!
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
