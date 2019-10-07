Phillips 2.3 is a super-sweet, 5-month-old medium-haired boy. He isn’t the first one to jump on you but will come up politely and look sweetly at you like he’s saying, “Hello, excuse me, is it my turn for pets?” He is playful but on the relaxed, mellow side. He has a calmer nature and might be okay with the right fur-sibling. We have approximately 25 kittens in our care currently and work to find the best fit for each family. This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
