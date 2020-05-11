Pinky is an 8-year-old, male brown-and-white tabby. He is a large boy who needs a foster-to-adopt who will help him with his medical needs. Pinky has an autoimmune disorder called eosinophilic granuloma syndrome which is very well-maintained with liquid medication every other day. He takes his medication without any troubles and loves to sit by you and be petted all day. Pinky is a very low-key cat and would do well in a home where he can nap the day away. He is content with or without other cats and prefers teens and older, calm children.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
A special note: Given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.