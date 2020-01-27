“My name is Precille, and I am a female DSH. I was rescued from the outside, pregnant and soon to have my kittens. I went to foster, where I raised my kittens. They all found homes. One could not mistake us as family, for we were all orange! Now that my family are safe in their adoptive homes, I am looking for my adoptive family. I am 1-2 years old. My foster mom says I am a talker, I do not do well with the resident cats in my foster home, so I need to be the only cat. Mellow dogs will be OK. My foster mom does say I am the sweetest and have a healthy curiosity! I am not at the Taunton shelter. If you would like to meet me and/or would like more information, please email ds4paws@hotmail.com.
