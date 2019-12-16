Would you like to add some rock and roll to your holidays? These two sweet, bonded brothers would love to find a home together. Both enjoy playing, cuddles and attention. Prince is more outgoing while Bowie is a bit shy. They are 8 months old, neutered, and up to date on vaccinations.
If you are interested in Prince and Bowie or any other cats at King Philip Animal Rescue, please email us at KDahlstrom@onebeacon.com. Check out our Facebook page to see all the cats in our care.
