“Hello world! My name is Princess Lola. I am a American bull mix and only the universe knows what else. Ain’t gonna lie to ya, I come with some baggage. I am 9 years old, up to date with all vaccines and of course had my tubes tied. I have some arthritis going on in my hips and you may think I am winking at you but I had an ulcerated eye that was not treated. The girls at the shelter are taking good care of my eye, no more winking. but who ever adopts me will always be a twinkle in my eye. I love everyone and love to go for walks, just gimme some of that country air.! Oh yes, forgot to mention I get separation anxiety if I can’t be with a human. I lost my security blanket with my last human because they left me here after 9 years and I don’t ever want to move again. Please come meet me. I love visitors my tail wags for everyone.”
If you are interested in Princess Lola or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.