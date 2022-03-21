Lola is a 9-year-old spayed American bulldog mix and she is ready to find her forever home. Lola loves everyone she meets and wants love and affection. She greets everyone with a wagging tail and a bulldog smile. Lola is easy to fall in love with she never has a cranky day she is always happy. Our big girl loves to go for walks but not too far because she has some arthritis going on in her back legs, but each day she is able to go a little further. Lola is not crazy about cats and will tolerate some dogs but, hey, no one is perfect. Lola is easy to handle and very interactive with all people who come to say hello. Just stop by the shelter and see for yourself. Our happy girl would love the company.
If you are interested in Lola or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, fresh veggies, Timothy hay, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.