If you’re looking for an affectionate, cuddly cat who loves attention and petting, Princess might be the girl for you. Princess is a sweet and docile indoor cat who was surrendered when her owner moved. She is a medium-hair, spayed 7-year-old. A recent vet visit included dental care and a blood panel that showed no current health issues. To request an adoption application, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org. To see other available pets, visit www.mansfieldshelter.org.
