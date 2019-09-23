“My name is Princess and I am a female DSH. I was surrendered when my owner went into a rehab facility. The tiger princes and I lived together and were brought to the Taunton shelter, together, by the ACO. I have found this change quite difficult. Even though we lived together, we are not the best of pals. I have to admit that I am a diva and would like my own space and my own family. Noise, barking dogs, strange smells and other animals have me very stressed. A quiet home with just me and my human(s) would be the healing power for me. I have a special adoption fee. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
