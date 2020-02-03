Princess is a pretty female hound/Am Staff mix, about 5 years old. She came from a home with another dog and may be fine with another dog as a companion. She is a little on the shy side and may need some time to feel comfortable with you. Princess is an energetic gal and may be best suited for an active person/family who will include her in lots of activities, walks and play time. Princess does have some skin issues for which we have her on meds, special food, and add coconut oil and fish oil daily to her food. There may be some house-training involved, as Princess does not appear to be completely housebroken. However, she will learn quickly with time, patience and understanding. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
